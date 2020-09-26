Adorable!!! A woman practices violin with a kitten!!! Watch the viral video

A video of a cat listening to music being played on the violin will definitely leave you with a smile on your face. The video was shared by French classical violinist Esther Abrami on her Facebook account. The clip shows her practicing the violin with a pouch around her waist and a little kitten comfortably sitting inside it. The video shows how the tiny feline sways as she moves the bow to create beautiful music. The feline takes a nap as the music continues. It ends with the cat waking up and looking at Abrami while she still plays on.

She detailed that the kitten was abandoned but thankfully was rescued by a cat shelter. Now Abrami is taking care of the little one. When she has taken the cat home it was less than 400 grams, scared, and had breathing issues from having stayed outside for several days. I’m happy to say that after 7 days of milk bottles and constant cuddles Re?mila has now become one of the friendliest cats I’ve ever seen. She follows me absolutely everywhere around the house and refuses to be left alone on the floor. She is always either on my laps or in her little bag around my waist.