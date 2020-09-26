An important life lesson taught by a herd of Buffaloes…Watch video!!!

The power of unity is huge and a video explains that. Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services shared a one-minute clip of a battle between a pride of lions and a buffalo herd to communicate a message of unity.

A pride of lions roamed around a deserted area as a buffalo herd approached them. Soon after, the group of buffalos chased the lions away while the former followed them till the end. The clip appears to have been recorded by tourists from their safari car. “Battle of Waterloo for lions. United buffalo heard outgunning the lion pride,” Susanta Nanda said in the caption of his post.

Watch the video here:

Battle of Waterloo for lions…

United buffalo heard outgunning the lion pride. ( Shared by Erik Solheim) pic.twitter.com/6qRpBRIsxe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 25, 2020

This clip has collected about 5,000 views and several likes. “Unity can do wonders,” a user said. Another added, “Strength of unity.”