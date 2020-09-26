DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest NewsIndia

BJP announced names of new office bearers: AP Abdullakutty appointed as national vice-president

Sep 26, 2020, 04:24 pm IST

BJP national president JP Nadda has announced the names of new office bearers of the party. The name of new team was announced ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Bihar.

Nadda announced the appointment of 23 new office bearers. A.P.Abdullakutty has been appointed as the new national vice-president of the party.

Tejasvi Surya appointed as the party’s youth wing president. He replaces Poonam Mahajan. Also  Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey  were replaced as general secretaries with new faces.

NTR’s daughter Purandeshwari was appointed as general secretary. Tarun Chug from Punjab has also been brought in as general secretary.

Former Union minister Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pankaja is now the secretary of the party and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been appointed as BJP vice president.

