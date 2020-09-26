BSF seizes ‘Hilsa Fish’ worth 9 lakh smuggled to India

The Border Security Forces (BSF) has seized ‘Hilsa Fish’ worth 9 lakh Indian rupee that has been smuggled to India. BSF seized 100 kg of ‘Hilsa’ fish at the at the integrated checkpost in North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal. The fish was smuggled to India from Bangladesh.

During routine checking BSF personnel found six bags containing the most expensive fish hidden inside the upper hood of a truck. BSF has arrested the driver of the truck.

The truck driver was identified as a resident of Kalianai village of Duttapukur area in North 24 Parganas district. The truck driver, the vehicle, and the fish were handed over to the Customs authorities .

‘Hilsa’, often described as the ‘queen of fish’ is the most expensive fish and is most popular among Bengalis.