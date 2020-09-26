Covid-19 Updates: 622 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation. The ministry informed that 687 new cases of coronavirus along with 622 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 120 expatriate workers, 362 contacts of active cases, and 7 travel related.
The overall infection tally has reached at 68,190. The total number of recoveries mounted to 61,475. The death toll stands at 236. 10,219 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 25.
There are currently 55 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 140 cases receiving treatment. 6,424 cases are stable out of a total of 6,479 active cases.
