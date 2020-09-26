DGP applied for voluntary retirement

State police chief has applied for Voluntary Retirement (VRS). Director general of police has applied for VRS.

Bhupendra Singh, the DGP in Rajasthan has applied for VRS. He will be replaced by ML Lathar, the DGP crimes.

“The director general of police (DGP) Bhupendra Singh has applied for voluntary retirement today. He may be replaced by DGP crime ML Lathar,” a top official has said to Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Bhupendra Singh will become the chairperson of Rajasthan public service commission or may be made the new vice chancellor of MDS university in Ajmer

Singh, a 1986 batch IPS officer, was made the director general of police on June 30, 2019, and was supposed to hold the post for two years after his tenure was extended in August last year till June 2021.