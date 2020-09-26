Economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia passes away at 74!!!

New Delhi: Well-known economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Isher Judge Ahluwalia died after battling brain cancer for nearly a year. She was married to Montek Singh Ahluwalia, a former Deputy Chairperson of the Planning Commission. They have two sons -Pavan and Aman. Isher Ahluwalia was Chairperson of the think-tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) for 15 years and had stepped down last month due to ill health.

She had wide experience in the fields of economic growth, productivity, industrial and trade policy reforms, and urban planning and development. Isher Ahluwalia led a major research and capacity building program on the challenges of urbanization in India. In 2009, she was awarded Padma Bhushan by the President for her services in the field of education and literature. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, tweeted: “Isher Ahluwalia, my dear dear friend, and a brilliant remarkable intellectual economist, passed away after a brave battle with cancer. My deepest condolences to Montek Singh Ahluwalia and his sons Pavan and Aman in the family.”