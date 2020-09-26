First-ever Indian cargo ferry to Maldives opens new connectivity..

New Delhi: Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Maldives, Aishath Nahul together e-launched a direct cargo ferry service between India and the Maldives.

According to the statement, during its voyage, a vessel with a capacity of 200 TEU and 3000 MT of breakbulk cargo would sail from Tuticorin to Kochi today, from where it will proceed to Kulhudhuffushi port in North Maldives and then to Male port. “It is scheduled to reach Kulhudhuffushi on September 26, 2020 and Male on September 29, 2020. This ferry service, being operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, will run twice a month and will provide a cost-effective, direct and alternative means of transportation of goods between India and Maldives,” the ministry said.

Mandaviya said that this service is another milestone in the comprehensive bilateral relations between India and Maldives. “He mentioned that this direct cargo service will further cement the close ties between India and Maldives by enhancing people-to-people contact and boosting bilateral trade,” said the ministry.