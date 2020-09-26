Former Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another prominent personality has tested positive for coronavirus in India. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and veteran BJP leader, Babulal Marandi has tested positive for COVID-19.
“In the last few days, all those who have come in contact with me, I humbly request all of you to get your COVID-19 test done. With the prayers and blessings of all of you, I will be back soon and will again get involved in public service,” Marandi, the Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly tweeted.
2. ????? ??? ????? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?????? ??? ?? ???, ??? ?? ??? ?? ?????? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?????-19 ????? ???? ????
?? ??? ?? ????? ?? ???????? ??? ?? ??? ????
— Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) September 25, 2020
