Former Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another prominent personality has tested positive for coronavirus in India. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and veteran BJP leader, Babulal Marandi has tested positive for COVID-19.

“In the last few days, all those who have come in contact with me, I humbly request all of you to get your COVID-19 test done. With the prayers and blessings of all of you, I will be back soon and will again get involved in public service,” Marandi, the Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly tweeted.