“Gang Rivalry” ; Prisoner stabbed to death by fellow inmate !!!

New Delhi: In a horrifying incident, a prisoner was stabbed to death by fellow inmate at Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The victim’s body was found with stab wounds on his stomach.The 37-year-old prisoner has been identified as Sikandar who was serving his punishment. The victim was arrested in an arms act case.

According to a report, the prisoner was attacked using an improvised knife near jail no 1 in the afternoon. The accused has been identified as Saffan. According to an official, the motive behind the murder is not identified. However, official suspecting gang rivalry.Jail authorities say they are interrogating other inmates to know about the incident. Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered.

In a similar incident in June this year, an inmate in Tihar Jail was murdered to avenge the rape of a minor girl.