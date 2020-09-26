“I missed my children growing”; Legendary playback singer SPB’s regret , Watch Video !!!

BENGALURU: “I missed watching my children grow up”, celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam once said as he talked about the regrets in his life. After entering 50th year of his career in 2015, SPBcounted Telugu movie ‘Sankarabharanam’ and 1981 hit ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ as films that were the turning points of his singing journey.

Balasubrahmanyam, who left us on Friday at a hospital in chennai where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19, had said he regretted not watching his kids grow up as he had hectic work schedules, but termed his professional journey as “amazing”.

“It is amazing. I don’t know how I lasted so long. I am not a trained singer. At this age, I am getting work and I am able to deliver,”I missed watching my children grow up. I dedicated (to singing) all my 49 years (in the year 2015). On an average, I am working 11 hours every day. I missed my children growing,”I don’t want to just hang around. If I feel that my physical and mental strength is not capable of doing justice to singing, the best way is to hang up my boots.” he had said.

SPB got his first break in the 1966 Telugu film ‘Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna’, had felt every day is a turning point because his passion and sincere approach towards work and his dedication kept him going.He had said he would stop singing the day he feels he is not able to do justice with his songs.The singer’s other regrets in life include not learning classical music and not completing his engineering degree.He, however, felt not knowing classical music came as a “blessing in disguise” and said had he learnt it, he would have not sung light music (songs) well.

SPB, who has given innumerable hits in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, had said that he learnt from the late legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, his ‘all time favourite’ singer, more than anyone else.

When asked if there is still a ‘pinnacle’ he wants to conquer, he had said he was happy as long as he can sing properly.”I dont have any more ambitions. To do this thing or that thing. I am an actor, I am a dubbing artist and I have got, without my asking, a lot of challenging opportunities.”

On what life has taught him, SPB said, “Be simple. Dont make things complicated and everything falls in the right groove if you deserve it.”