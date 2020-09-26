IPL 2020:- Delhi Capitals won the match by 44 runs over Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in the match No.7 of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai. Prithvi Shaw top-scored with 64 and Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball by picking up three wickets for 26 runs as After being sent in to bat by MS Dhoni, DC scored 174 for 3. In reply, CSK never quite looked like chasing the target as they were restricted to 131 for 7 in 20 overs.

It was an amazing performance from the Delhi Capitals. They might just be a bit crossed with a few dropped chances but overall it was a very good performance with both bat and ball by DC. They climb to the top of the table. It’s exactly the opposite of CSK. They are struggling in all departments. Their spinners are leaking runs, the seamers are not striking with the new ball and their batters can’t get off to a good start.