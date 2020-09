Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 7006 people in Kerala today. Shailaja Tr. informed. Thiruvananthapuram 1050, Malappuram 826, Ernakulam 729, Kozhikode 684, Thrissur 594, Kollam 589, Palakkad 547, Kannur 435, Alappuzha 414, Kottayam 389, Pathanamthitta 329, Kasargod 224, Idukki 107 and Wayanad 89 were confirmed in the districts today. 21 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19.