Lockdown for 3-days imposed in district as coronavirus cases increases

The district administration has announced lockdown in the district as the number of coronavirus cases has increased. The lockdown will remain in force in the district for the next 3 days.

The Jodhpur district administration in Rajasthan has announced this decision. The lockdown will be in force till 5am Monday. The lockdown will extend to 20 villages located on Jodhpur’s periphery.

A total of 22, 692 cases have been reported so far from Jodhpur. On Friday , 630 cases were reported from Jodhpur. This is the the highest so far.