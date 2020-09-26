Major relaxations provided to airlines by Civil Aviation Ministry

In a boost to promote the flight services both domestic and international, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided major relaxations to airlines operating in the country.

At first, the ministry has included private airlines in the prestigious Vande Bharat Mission. The Mission was led by national air carriers Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express. Later in the third phase of the mission union government allowed private airlines to take part.

In the second relaxation the government has increased the frequency of flights and capacity. Domestic passenger flights are now operating at their 60% of pre-Covid capacity. When domestic services resumed on May 25 they were not allowed to operate more that 33% of their capacity.

More than One Crore passengers on 1,08,210 flights since recommencement of domestic operations on 25 May 2020.

Moving towards Pre-COVID figures. Congratulations to all stakeholders on achieving this milestone! We continue our journey towards creating an #AatmaNirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/jOCJDvCeK8 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 25, 2020

The union government also relaxed the baggage rules. Airlines are now allowed to implement their own check-in baggage policies. Earlier in May 25, the ministry has put an instruction that only one check-in bag of up to 20 kg per passenger will be allowed.

In August, the government allowed airlines to serve pre-packed meals, snacks, beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights.