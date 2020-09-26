“Man cuts tree while sitting on it” ; Video Goes Viral !!!

Feels like cutting trees can be put into the list of adventurous sports. A video of a man cutting a palm tree using a chainsaw has gone viral on social media. The scariest part is that the man was sitting on the tree while cutting it.

“Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree? Oh my god…,” the video is captioned.The 34-second video, which has gone viral, has been viewed more than 4.2 million times.Some netizens were left in splits after watching the video, others said that the man wasn’t getting paid enough.

Ever seen anyone cut a really tall palm tree? Oh my god… pic.twitter.com/O0sde0ZCz0 — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020

The video shows the man cutting the top part of the tree. Since the tree is quite tall, it bends halfway as he cuts it. While many were expecting that the man would get blown away with the trimmed part of the tree, the man ended up getting stuck at the top of the tree’s trunk.

This is what I was expecting to happen ? pic.twitter.com/PQXiSpdh84 — DonJuan The Boy Wonder ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? (@BoiJuanda) September 25, 2020

As soon as the top part of the tree falls to the ground, its trunk swings to and fro as the man clings to it.In the background, people can be heard laughing and expressing shock at the sight.