“My expenses being borne by wife and family, have just 1 car, sold jewellery to pay legal fees”: Reveals Anil Ambani

The chairman of Reliance Group, Anil Ambani has revealed that he is living a simple life. The Indian industrialist made this revelations in a London court. The Indian businessman, who was once the sixth richest person on the planet also said that he owns only one car and his expenses being borne by wife and family.

Ambani said this in a case filed by 3 Chinese banks claiming that they are owed 680 billion US dollar in dues after an alleged breach of personal guarantee on a debt refinancing loan of around Us dollar 925 million.

Anil Ambani said that he had received Rs 9.9 crore by selling all the jewellery between January and June 2020. And now owns nothing meaningful. Anil Ambani also revealed that he had outstanding loans of Rs 500 crore to his mother and Rs 310 crore to his son, Anmol. Anil Ambani also denied having any interest in any trust worldwide, including his family trust.

“These are speculative media stories. I have never owned a Rolls-Royce. At present, I use one car”, said Anil Ambani.

“My expenses are minimal and being borne by wife and family,. I don’t have a lavish lifestyle and no other income. I met legal expense by sale of jewellery and, if I have to meet further expenses, it will be subject to approval by the court to dispose of other assets”, added he.



On May 22, a court in the United Kingdom had ordered Ambani to pay nearly Rs 5,447 crore to three Chinese banks, within 21 days. On June 15, the Chinese banks l sought disclosure of Ambani’s assets after he failed to pay the dues which are yet to be paid.

Ambani appeared from India via video-conference on Friday to be cross-examined in the case.

