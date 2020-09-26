“Out of 501 announcements, 252 have been completed”: Claims Chief Minister

Chief Minister has claimed that the state government has fulfilled 252 of 501 promises made in the election manifesto. The CM also said that the work on other 173 manifesto items was under process. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed this.

“Out of 501 announcements, 252 have been completed. In addition to the declaration, many new programs and schemes were implemented from time to time,” Gehlot said. Ashok Gehlot said this after the manifesto review meeting held at his residence.

The manifesto review meeting was attended by state ministers, an MP from Punjab, Dr Amar Singh and Chhattisgarh home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, who is also the chairperson of All India Congress Committee’s manifesto implementation committee.

173 promises made in the manifesto are under process. The progress of some works has been partially affected by the Covid-19 epidemic but despite the adverse economic conditions, the state government is committed to complete all the announcements in a timely manner, said CM.