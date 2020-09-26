Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Lucknow’s new cancer hospital…

New Delhi: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that a new cancer hospital with all modern facilities is almost ready in Lucknow and will soon be inaugurated by the defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the new cancer hospital and also a fly-over in Lucknow. Chief Minister said this during review of development works in Lucknow division comprising of Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Unnao districts.

The cancer hospital will be a super-speciality 1250 cancer institute, making it the biggest facility for cancer patients in public sector. The hospital will see 700 beds opening in first phase while in 2nd phase, another 500 beds would be added in the super speciality cancer hospital.

Reviewing the development work in Lucknow division, Yogi Adityanath also received direct feedback about the development works in their respective constituencies. He said that the sewerage and drinking water schemes should be implemented after preparing a proper action plan. He restate to resolve and provide pure drinking water to the people of this state