Tribute to SPB ; Amul Pays Honour To The Legend With ‘An Animated Doodle’

Chennai ; Dairy brand Amul pays tribute to the legendary singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam with a post on social media. SP Balasubrahmanyam died after a cardiac arrest in Chennai. He was 74. The singer was in a critical condition and on life support since august 15th.

In their black and white animated doodle, SP Balasubrahmanyam featured along with the Amul girl as both sang, with microphones in their hands, to an audience.Tere Mere Beech Mein Kaisa Hai Yeh Bandhan Anjana is the text written on the graphic shared by Amul. This is an acclaimed song from Kamal Haasan’s 1981 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, credits for Tere Mere Beech Mein vocals was attributed to Lata Mangeshkar apart from SP Balasubrahmanyam, of course.

See Amul’s tribute here:

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death commemorated on Twitter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several other politicians apart from actors including Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.Listen the song here;

In fact, SPB provided vocals to several Salman Khan songs such as Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai and Didi Tera Devar Deewana.SP Balasubrahmanyam, who recorded over 40,000 songs in several languages, was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.