US SC Justice’s personal trainer performs push-ups in front of her coffin…

As many people took turns pay their respects or making signs of the cross to honor Justice Ginsburg, Bryant Johnson, an Army veteran who served as her longtime trainer, honored her with a different kind of gesture: He dropped to the floor before her coffin and did three full push-ups.

The justice maintained a regular, fitness plan despite her age and health problems, and she becames famous for rigorous workouts consisting of weight lifting, squats, planks and arm presses. Justice Ginsburg once joked that Mr. Johnson was the most important person in her life.

Watch the video: