Weird!!! Toothbrush successfully removed from a man’s stomach!!! Read more…

Arunachal Pradesh:- Doctors in the Indian state Arunachal Pradesh removed a toothbrush lodged in a man’s stomach after he claimed that he had swallowed it by mistake while brushing. He was trying to clean tooth cavities when the brush slipped from his hand. A twitter user wrote on Twitter after the news of surgery gone viral: “How did he manage that. Maybe he pushed it in himself because I don’t think it is that easy to swallow such a lengthy toothbrush. So weird!”

The man’s family members rushed him to the Bakin Pertin General Hospital where an X-ray was conducted. The doctors could not locate the toothbrush in the man’s esophagus. A surgeon said that the brush must have entered the stomach, and suggested a laparotomy test. The patient wasn’t experiencing much pain after ingesting the toothbrush. He only felt a minor discomfort in his upper abdomen. The doctors decided to conduct minor surgery to remove the brush after the patient’s condition was worsening. Doctors confirmed that the patient’s condition was stable after the surgery, and he would recover soon.