“Winery Leaked” ; 50,000 Litres of “Red Wine” Flooded,Watch The Heartbreaking VIDEO!!!

Spain ; A Spanish winery lost around 50,000 litres of red wine after a tank got damaged.The video posted on social media shows a huge quantity of wine flooding outside the Vitivinos wineries, located in Villamalea, Albacete.The clip shows not only the place where the container burst, but also the floor full of red wine.

SUCESOS | Reventón de un depósito de vino de unos 50.000 litros en Bodegas VITIVINOS, de Villamalea pic.twitter.com/lU5pIzZAjU — Radio Albacete (@RadioAlbacete) September 25, 2020

The video was posted by local radio Albacete on Twitter and has garnered a lots of responses.It was filmed by employees who were unable to act and stop the spillage.According to its website, the Vitivinos winery was founded in 1969, with a production of 6,000,000 kilos of grapes.Today it has 1,570 hectares of vineyards.The winery is located in Villamalea in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula, in a beautiful area between the valleys of the Júcar and Cabriel rivers, under the Designation of Origin of Manchuela.

According to local media, the spillage happened due to the breaking of “a vat”, a kind of tank where the liquor is.Back in January, 100,000 gallons of Cabernet Sauvignon was spilt into a California river, reports LadBible.And about 97,000 gallons of red wine reportedly leaked from a tank in a Sonoma County vineyard and spilled into the nearby Russian River.