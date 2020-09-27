A Daughter is not a ‘tension’; she is equal to ‘ ten sons’….Happy Daughters Day!!!

Daughters are adorable and there is no doubt about that. As the name suggests is a day dedicated to the daughters in your family. It is celebrated to mark the importance of daughters and remove the stigma around having a girl child.

Their warmth, softness and loving nature are what makes them special. They are the god’s greatest blessing and are nothing less than a miracle. They are the ones that can turn the dullest day into a happy one with their bright smile. Daughters are special and precious to their parents and Daughters’ Day is a reminder of the same. In this patriarchal society, daughters are still looked down upon and are considered a burden, which is actually not the case. The way sons get an education, earn, and support their families, daughters can do the same if provided equal opportunities. Daughter’s Day aims at fighting the reluctance shown towards the girl child.

Daughters’ day is celebrated on different days in different countries. In India, the day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This year it falls on September 27. It is all about appreciating the presence of the little angels in one’s life. There is a tradition of buying gifts and greetings on this day to honour them and tell them what they mean to you.