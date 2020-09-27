A Smart scooter developed by a +2 student!!! Take a look at its special features!!!

Addon’s Scooty is a bit special. It is impossible to ride this Scooty without a helmet or drunk. If you think you can beat it, the Scooty will turn off automatically. Even if someone picks up the Scooty and leaves it somewhere, the GPS attached to the car is still there. The system can detect the exact location of the vehicle. Adon, a +2 student, has hidden a lot of such formulas in his scooter. Without a helmet, the Scooty will not turn on even if you get tired of kicking and kicking. Meanwhile, you can start Scooty by pressing the Start button on the phone using the My Scooty app created by Adon itself.

If you are still in the seat without a helmet, the vehicle will turn off automatically. This little guy has successfully tested it on his Scooty. These techniques can be used for other vehicles in the future to follow the traffic rules of the road and avoid accidents.