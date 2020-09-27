“Adorable” ; Unseen Pictures Of Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in the entire entertainment industry.Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The entire film fraternity, fans and many mourned the loss of the actor. Fans have been sharing several pictures and videos of the actor as they remember the actor.

Shweta Singh Kirti shared the memory lane and treated Sushant’s fans with one of his childhood pictures. In the image, late Sushant Singh Rajput is seen flaunting his innocent look as he looked closely into the camera. “Those twinkling eyes… reflect the internal purity #SushantSinghRajput,” Shweta captioned the image. (Image: Instagram)

A young Sushant Singh Rajput is seen enjoying a birthday party. (Image: Instagram)



Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved and sought-after actors we have in Bollywood. His tragic demise has left Bollywood shocked and his fans and family shattered. With the actor gone, all we have his films and memories to cherish.