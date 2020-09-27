An incredible panoramic village has carved out in a wooden table!!! Take a look.

Nagaland: Life-like panoramic scenes of a village complete with huts, a bridge, and even a gushing waterfall have been recreated on a block of wood fashioned into a glass top dining table by a sculptor in Nagaland.

Ningwon Zingkhai, a sculptor who had envisioned a panoramic village scene, has carved the table with a waterfall, bridge, lights, and a stream flowing into a lake under a dining table.

Zingkhai who makes pots and other items with clay brought from his village in the Ukhrul district. He spent over a year in completing the masterpiece, which was carved out of a block of a huge woodblock at his house at Darogojan on the outskirts of Dimapur town. His wife said, “I did not have any idea about what he was doing before. As a wife, I used to complain of working for so long and never completing his work. We are not financially sound and needed money for our family needs.” Zingkhai manages his family needs with the small income from sales of pottery items, had borrowed a 7×4 feet wood block from a friend promising to pay him back after completion of the work. He had spent about Rs 1.70 lakh but there is no prospective buyer so far.