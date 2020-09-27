‘#Couple challenge’ pictures on Facebook can be misused for revenge..

Pune: Police has urged citizens to be careful while posting pictures with their partners for the ‘#couple challenge’ on social media, saying that the images can be “misused”.

Pune Police on its official Twitter posted a message, warning, “Think twice before you post a picture with your partner. A ‘cute’ challenge can go wrong if not cautious! #BeAware.” Along with the post, police also uploaded an image “#Think Privacy Aspect# Cyber Police Station, Pune City ”.

“Couple challenge is again trending on social media. Just an awareness, these pics may be misused for morphing, revenge, porn, deepfake, etc related cyber crimes”. Officials said they have received several complaints from people who have suffered harassment as their photographs and personal information were misused, after they were morphed and uploaded on “obscene websites” by criminal elements due to reasons like rivalry or thwarted romantic advances.