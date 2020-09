Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 7445 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 956, Ernakulam 924, Malappuram 915, Thiruvananthapuram 853, Kollam 690, Thrissur 573, Palakkad 488, Alappuzha 476, Kottayam 426, Kannur 332, Pathanamthitta 263, Kasaragod 252, Wayanad 172 and Idukki 125. 21 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19.