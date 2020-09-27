Covid-19 Updates: 777 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 585 new coronavirus cases along with 777 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 104 expatriate workers, 471 contacts of active cases, and 10 travel related.

The overall infection tally has reached at 68,775 . The total number of recoveries rised to 62,252. The death toll stands at 239.

10,131 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 26. 6,223 cases are stable out of a total of 6,284 active cases.