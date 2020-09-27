Covid-19 Updates: 868 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 851 new cases of coronavirus, along with 868 recoveries and 1 death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

106,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours , taking the total tests done so far to over 9.3 million.

The overall infection tally has reached at 91,469 . The total recoveries reached at 80,544. The death toll stands at 412 .