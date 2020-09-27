Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 82.46%

The Recovery Rate in India has reached at 82.46%. This was announced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry has also announced that the fatality rate has come down to 1.58%. This is the lowest among countries in the world.

Meanwhile, 88,650 new coronavirus cases along with 1,124 19 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours. Thus the total coronavirus cases has mounted to 59,92,532 cases. In this 9,56,402 are active cases.

The total recoveries stand at 49,41,627. The death toll has reached at 94,503. About 75 percent of the new cases were from 10 states and UTs.