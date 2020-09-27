Delhi police seized 160kg of ganja; reporting only 1 kg and selling the rest…

NEW DELHI: 4 Police officers who confiscated 160 Kg of cannabis from a peddler in New Delhi reported only 1 Kg while selling off the rest.

The four cops including two sub-inspectors and two head constables from Jahangirnagar police station conducted a raid in which 160 kg marijuana was confiscated. The peddler was also arrested but police reported that the man was let off after giving a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The bribe was given to “settle the matter” outside the purview of the law.

As per reports, the peddler, named Anil had procured the weed from Odisha. It also turned out that the cops had reported only 1 kg of the weed while selling off the rest of the 159 kg. The four cops have since been suspended for the act.

In 1985, India passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 1985 which criminalised cannabis in the form of buds (ganja) or resin (charas) while allowing the sale of ‘bhang’ – a byproduct of cannabis that is still heavily consumed on festivals like Holi and Shivratri. The sale and regulation of the latter were left up to states to decide.