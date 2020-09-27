Don’t get amazed; its 2020…An entire greenhouse seen strapped to the roof of a speeding car…

Seeing strange things happen around us is like a daily routine in 2020. This week, a very bizarre footage on social media showed a car being driven down a busy road with an entire greenhouse attached to its roof.

The metal frame of the greenhouse measured 8-feet by 6-feet as it moved precariously on top of a car that reached speeds of up to 60 km/hr. The car was filmed by local care manager Theresa Mulberry, who happened to be right behind in another car in Hordle, Hampshire. She and her partner followed the car for almost 3 kilometre until it drove off to the main road. She said the entire metal frame was strapped to the roof at it had no glass panels.

“We followed it for a good two miles before it turned off and you could hear it clunking about. There was even someone on the back seat with his arm out the window holding on for extra support. Thankfully there was no glass and it was just the metal frame, otherwise, it could have gone everywhere,” she said.