Drug case:- Actress bursts into tears during interrogation; NCB rejects emotional strategy

Actress Deepika Padukone who was questioned by the NCB, bursts into tears thrice during her interrogation by the agency. The Narcotics Control Bureau officials are looking to widen the scope of their probe by looking into the bigger drug peddler who has links with the Bollywood industry. The Deputy Director-General of NCB, MA Jain stated that the statements which were taken will be given to the court. The actress Deepika Padukone has admitted to having the drug chat but refuted all claims of ever consuming drugs. Even actress Sara Ali Khan has denied all claims of her consuming drugs and stated that she never consumed any kind of drugs.

The Deputy Director-General of NCB stating that nearly 18-19 people have been arrested in relation to the drugs angle that the agency is probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Not only the NCB, but even the CBI and ED are also investigating the late actor’s death case. The Supreme Court previously handed over the late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI. Apart from Deepika Padukone, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned by the NCB in the drugs case.