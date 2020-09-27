Funny!!! Social Distancing Haldi Ceremony with Paint roller. Watch the video

Weddings is an industry that has been significantly impacted because of the present pandemic, and family members are trying their best to keep up with the traditions, yet keeping the guidelines in mind. Many videos and photos came up online showing how are the marriage ceremonies been held. Among them one video of a bride, her friends, and family members, who can be seen using a paint roller to apply turmeric on the bride-to-be. Such is what netizens like to call it a social distancing Haldi ceremony. It is a hilarious sight of a pandemic. The video has gone viral and earned several views online.

Social distancing Haldi ceremony. ?? pic.twitter.com/OPa7zA6hid — payal bhayana ?? (@payalbhayana) September 26, 2020

The clip begins with the bride’s friends putting the paint roller in a foil container filled with Haldi (turmeric paste). She then uses it to put haldi on the bride’s arms and legs as everyone giggles in the video. The 13-second clip has garnered thousands of views and likes. It was captioned, “Social distancing Haldi ceremony.” The haldi ceremony is a ritual holy bath. Haldi, oil, and water are applied to both the bride and groom by married women and other members of the family. The ritual is one of the pre-wedding ceremonies. The mixture is believed to bless the couple for their new journey.