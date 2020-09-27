“Happy Birthday Google” ; Celebrates 22 years with a special doodle !!!

On this day, twenty-two years ago, two Ph.D. students, Sergey Brin & Larry Page, came up with the idea of setting up a ‘large scale search engine’. And rest, as they say, is history.

Today’s Google Doodle shows an animated G donning a birthday hat. It is looking into a laptop while being surrounded by a gift box, a cake, and a box of candies.

The laptop screen shows G’s friends in four separate windows, in full celebratory mode.The fun animation marks the site’s 22nd birthday. The official Google Doodle page shares the history of Google founders and how they trace their roots back to the sunny campus of Stanford University.

Back in 2002, the word ‘Google’ was picked as the ‘most useful word’ by the American Dialect Society. Just four years later, it was added to the Oxford English Dictionary and to the eleventh edition of the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary.

Fast forward to 2020, and not a day goes by when internet users don’t Google things on their phones, laptops, or desktops. Fair to say, the search engine is the people’s most preferred go-to place for any kind of queries.