“ I have served BJP for 40 years, is this the reward for that service?: BJP leader reacts to reshuffle

A prominent BJP leader has expressed his displeasure in the recent reshuffle in the party. On Saturday BJP president JP Nadda has named the new team of office bearers. Rahul Sinha, the senior BJP leader from West Bengal has publically expressed his displeasure in this. Rahul Sinha in a video shared on Twitter has expressed his feelings.

Rahul Sinha was dropped as the national secretary. And two TMC leaders were given prominent posts. Mukul Roy, was given the post of a vice president. Anupam Hazra was given the post of national secretary.

“Served @BJP4India for 40 Years as the Warrior and today just to include @AITCofficial Leaders, I have been asked to Left the Post of the Party,” Sinha tweeted along with a video.

“For 40 years, I have served BJP. I have always been a soldier for the party since its inception. But a Trinamool leader walks in and I have to abandon my post. This is sad and unfortunate. I shall refrain from talking about how BJP has rewarded me at this point in time. Over the course of the next 10-12 days, I will speak about today’s events and will also inform you about the step I am going to take,” Sinha said in the 50-second video.