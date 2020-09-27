Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in 4 districts following violent protests

The government has suspended internet connection and imposed Section 144 in four districts. The government took this decision after protests by tribal youth has gone violent.

Section 144 was been imposed in 4 tribal districts of southern Rajasthan. Internet connection has been suspended and prohibitory orders were imposed in Dungarpur, Udaipur, Banswara and Pratapgarh.

The protests by tribal youth over the teacher recruitment examination started on Thursday has turned violent in Dungarpur. Hundreds of tribal youths blocked national highway No. 8 and pelted stones at police and torched vehicles. The protesters demanded filling of 1,167 unreserved posts of government teachers with ST candidates.

6 trucks,5 buses, 4 police vehicles, 9 cars,9 tempos and 1 motorcycle have been torched. More than 1,000 rubber bullets were fired to bring the situation under control.

Police has booked 550 people and 34 persons have been arrested in relation with the incidents. 5,000 policemen have been deployed in tribal areas of Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Banswara and Dungarpur districts.