IPL 2020, RR Vs KXIP ; RR chased down the highest total to beat KXIP

Rajasthan Royals chased down 224 for victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), pulling off the highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history. KXIP scored 223/2 in 20 overs, with their openers KL Rahul (69) and Mayank Agarwal (106) having put on a record-breaking opening partnership. They brought up the first-century opening stand of the season in the 9th over. They crossed the record for KXIP’s highest ever opening stand — 136 by Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty against Deccan Chargers in 2011 in the 12th over. Mayank brought up his 100, his first in the IPL, off 45 balls, in the 15th over. He was dismissed for 106 off 50 balls in the 17th over. Rahul followed in the 18th over.

Brilliant half-centuries by Smith, Samson and Tewatia help @rajasthanroyals win a thriller of a game here in Sharjah.#Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/cczDkeVoW0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Steve Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) got the chase off to a cracking start, as the highest Powerplay score of the season was bettered twice in one day. The team came up in the 9th over, but Smith departed soon after. When Samson fell in the 17th over, it seemed the game was lost for Rajasthan. But Rahul Tewatia (53) had other ideas, smashing Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over as RR clinched the match in a dramatic last over with four wickets and three balls left.