Man charged for making fake COVID-19 vaccine with ‘top secret’ formula….

Bargarh: A man in Odisha was charged for manufacturing a dubious vaccine for Covid-19. The authorities raided his premises and seized several vials labelled ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ from his possession. The raid was conducted after the man himself emailed the authorities asking for a license to sell his product.

Police and drug enforcement officials arrested 32-year-old Prahallad Bisi after the raid on his premises. When drug inspectors asked him to reveal the composition of his purported vaccine, he refused, calling it a “top secret”. “We got to know about his claim when he sent an email asking for a license to sell the product he calls the vaccine. During the raid, we found several glass vials with stickers of Covid-19 vaccine, some powders and chemical materials,” said an official.

“We have booked him under section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. We are investigating if the man was previously involved in administering any drugs in the locality,” they added. The accused, who has studied up to class 7, had yet not started selling the fake vaccine. Apart from the fake vaccine, the officials also found some medicines to cure infertility at his premises. Bisi said it brought him a high price.