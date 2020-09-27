Rules for entering Abu Dhabi revised

Abu Dhabi has revised the rule for entering the emirate. The National Emergency and Crisis Department has announced the new revised rules for entering the emirate.

As per the new rules, the residents will need to produce negative result of either a PCR test or a DPI test from the previous 48 hours. DPI test results now no longer require a prior PCR test. An additional PCR test is required if a resident or visitor chooses to stay in the Emirate beyond six days.

“Starting Saturday, September 5, residents and visitors can enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result. DPI test results no longer require a prior PCR test”, tweeted the agency.

“Residents and visitors who stay for six consecutive days or more within Abu Dhabi emirate must now take a PCR test on the sixth day of each visit, in order to protect the health and safety of the community”, said the authority.