Spring-Summer 2021 collection released at Milan Fashion Week…

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace unveiled her Spring-Summer 2021 collection, inspired by the beauty and wildness of nature, during Milan Fashion Week. Presented in a seabed settlement of fantasy land Versacepolis, the live-streamed show was only attended by Versace employees. The show also featured three plus-size models Jill Kortleve, Precious Lee and Alva Claire. “The world has changed and we have changed. We have been repeating this almost as a mantra for months, but at the end of the day, for a designer this means to start all over again.”

Watch the show:

“I wanted to do something disruptive and to break the rules because I think that, what worked a few months ago, does not make any sense today. Creatively, that meant finding a way to bring the DNA of Versace to a new reality and to people who have undergone a deep change.” Under the archival sea, she found her ideal metaphor for a new world of diverse wonders, bringing them to life in a powerful co-ed cast that boosted her ongoing messages of body positivity and gender-nonconformity. Asked how she envisions Versace’s role in the post-pandemic landscape, she said as “an example of inclusion, of mutual support, and acceptance of what is different from us.”