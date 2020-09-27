State bans sale of ‘loose’ cigarettes and beedis

The state government has banned the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis. The public health department has issued the order for this. Maharashtra state government has announced this decision. Thus Maharashtra has become the first in India to ban the sale of ‘loose’ cigarettes and beedis.

The state government imposed the ban in accordance with the (2) of section 7 of Cigarette and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production, Supply & Distribution) Act, 2003.

The ban has imposed because loose cigarettes were sold without packet, which carry graphic health warnings meant to educate the public about the harms of smoking.