Vande Bharat Mission.7: Here is the complete schedule of flights

The complete schedule of flights under the Vane Bharat Mission’s (VBM) 7th phase has been released. The Indian embassy in Oman has shared the schedule of flights.

In the 7th phase of VBM most flights are from Oman to Indian cities and there are some flights from Salalah to various Indian cities. Air India will operate the services.

The schedule lists flights from Muscat to Delhi on October 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15 and 17. Flights on 3, 10 and 17 October to Delhi will fly to Lucknow as well. Muscat – Mumbai flights are on October 2, 7, 9, 14 and 16 with a flight on 8 October flying from Salalah to Kannur and Mumbai as a single flight, carrying passengers bound for both Kannur as well as for Mumbai.

Muscat to Kochi flights are on the 2, 4, 9, 11 and 16 October with flights from Salalah to Kochi via Kannur on 1 and 15 of October. There are flights from Muscat to Trivandrum on October 1, 4, 8, 11 and 15, from Muscat to Kannur on 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, from Muscat to Bangalore/Mangalore operated as a single flight on October 1, 8 and 15.

Flights from Salalah to Kannur and Kochi are on October 1 and 15, from Salalah to Calicut and Trivandrum on October 3 and 10, from Muscat to Vijawada/Hyderabad operated on a single flights, on October 4 and 8 and from Muscat to Tiruchirapally on October 7 and 14.