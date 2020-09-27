Whoever is responsible for Balabhaskar’s death will be arrested within 15 days: Kalabhavan Sobi…

Mysteries surrounding the accidental death of violinist Balabhaskar will end soon. Kalabhavan Sobi said that arrest would happen within 15 days. His response was to the media after the completion of the lie detector test at the Kochi CBI office.

He believes he has been able to convince the CBI of his part. Sobi said he thinks the investigation is moving in the right direction and hopes that further action will be taken soon. Sobi also shared his lie detection experience.

“When I first arrived at the office for a lie detector test, the group behaved a little seriously. After the first stage, they were very affectionate. He said this was because they were convinced that what was said was true. First they will record our voice and check it on the computer. After 45mins, they will begin to ask questions after tying a belt like thing around your abdomen and chest and attaching a device such as a pressure kit to your hand. After 20 seconds the next question will be asked. Then will wait 20 minutes before asking the next question. The same questions will be asked three times in the same manner. That much time should be immobile. I expected questions by showing pictures but that did not happen.

The lie detector team consisted of a woman from Delhi and a man from Madras. Investigators were on the scene but no one approached him. There was good support from them. I will not divulge the names as they have been told not to do so, ”said Sobi.