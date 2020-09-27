DH Latest NewsRajasthanLatest News

Woman kills husband keeps body under bed for 28 hours

Sep 27, 2020, 01:40 pm IST

In a shocking incident, a woman has murdered her husband and kept the body for 28 hours under the bed.  The body was found by the deceased’s elder brother who visited his house searching for him.

The incident took place in Sankhadtal village of Hamirwas town in Churu district of Rajasthan.  As per police, the  woman strangled her husband after a fight on Sunday night. Later on Monday night the woman called the police .

The police has arrested the accused Neeraj. As per police, the body of Nirmal Singh was found by his elder brother Ashok Singh Jat.

Neeraj told cops that her husband used to beat and abuse her almost every night and that the couple again had a fight on Sunday night when she strangled Nirmal using a rope.  The couple has two minor children.

