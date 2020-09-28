3 including minor boy dead, 5 injured in bus-van collision

At least 3 people including a 7-year-old boy were killed and 5 others were injured in a collision between a van and bus. The accident took place on the GT Road at Jalalpur village in Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

As per police, the the bus after colliding with the van fell in a roadside ditch. The injured have been referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur.