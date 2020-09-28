3-million-year-old fossilized shark tooth gifted to Prince George….

Naturalist and veteran British broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough has presented Britain’s Prince George with a fossilized tooth of an extinct shark.

Pictures shows the 7-year-old prince looking enthusiastically at the tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived more than 3 million years ago and was three times the size of modern great white sharks. Attenborough, found the tooth during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

Attenborough, who spent his childhood collecting fossils and other natural specimens, visited the palace for a private viewing of his new environmental documentary with George’s father, Prince William. Sir David had joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children at Kensington Palace for a private screening of his latest documentary, A Life on Our Planet. The film, “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” is a personal reflection on his career as a naturalist and the changes he has seen in the natural world during his lifetime.