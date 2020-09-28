Covid-19 Updates: 635 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 586 new coronavirus cases along with 635 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 144 expatriate workers, 433 contacts of active cases, and 9 travel related.

Also Read: “Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?”

The total infection is at 69,361 ,The total number of recoveries stand at 62,887. The death toll stands at 242. 9,118 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 27.